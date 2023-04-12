Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 72,126 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,047,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,126 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $148,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in MetLife by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MetLife by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,036,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 350,627 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its 200 day moving average is $68.87. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

