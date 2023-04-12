Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.90 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Centene worth $149,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Centene by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James E. Murray acquired 6,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.30 per share, with a total value of $494,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

