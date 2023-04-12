Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,206,528 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 93,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $159,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

