Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 256,260 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,260 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 5.12% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $162,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $1,111,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,222,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.89.

CRSP stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.85% and a negative net margin of 54,271.70%. The company had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

