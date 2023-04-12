Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $168.89 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Sherwin-Williams worth $168,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at about $460,000. Optas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.8 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $226.28 on Wednesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.39. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

