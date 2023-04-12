Armor Investment Advisors LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHV stock opened at $66.09 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

