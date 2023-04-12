New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 38,071 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,629,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Walt Disney worth $315,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.