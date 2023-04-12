Foundry Partners LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 282,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the third quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 681,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 157,750 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $139,713.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,341,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 22,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $139,713.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,499,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,341,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at $907,036.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,549 shares of company stock valued at $290,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $386.10 million, a P/E ratio of 56.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Recommended Stories

