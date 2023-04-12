Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

PFE stock opened at $41.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

