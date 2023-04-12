Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,840 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Universal Electronics worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Sidoti upgraded Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a P/E ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $122.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.11 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, CFO Bryan M. Hackworth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,354.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

