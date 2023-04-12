Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Artesian Resources worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARTNA opened at $57.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $550.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.92.

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

