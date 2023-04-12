Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Enhabit were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,762,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth about $982,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EHAB. Citigroup lifted their target price on Enhabit from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enhabit from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of Enhabit stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85. Enhabit, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.15 million. Enhabit had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

