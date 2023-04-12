Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 1,027.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,944 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Customers Bancorp worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after purchasing an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after buying an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CUBI opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $558.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $48.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. The firm also provides banking products such as loans and deposits to businesses and consumers through its branches, limited production, and administrative offices. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Reading, PA.

Read More

