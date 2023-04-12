Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Century Casinos worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 0.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,614,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after buying an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 16.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Century Casinos in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Century Casinos Price Performance

Shares of CNTY opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $7.76.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.