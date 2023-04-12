Foundry Partners LLC Sells 7,992 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,992 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian Christopher Claunch purchased 5,000 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $370,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

CRK stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CRK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

