Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Stock Position Trimmed by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,730 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.09% of Postal Realty Trust worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $18.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 593.79%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

