Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 40,575 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,575 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of ACCO Brands worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 215.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACCO. BWS Financial cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

ACCO opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.53 million, a P/E ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.85.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $499.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -187.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

