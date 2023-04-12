TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Position Increased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 196,650 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,051 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 94.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,868,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,751 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,300 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,595,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TETRA Technologies

In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 484,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matthew Sanderson bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,167. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $406.57 million, a PE ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 2.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $147.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.40 million. Research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTI has been the topic of several research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading

