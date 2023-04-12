Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.47% of United Fire Group worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFCS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 498,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 134,553 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 323,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 99,404 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,177,000 after purchasing an additional 54,475 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 247.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Fire Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UFCS opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $260.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.60 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Fire Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.34%.

About United Fire Group

(Get Rating)

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.