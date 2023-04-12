Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 436,107 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,107 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.68% of Accuray worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $290.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.50. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.28 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

