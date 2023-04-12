Foundry Partners LLC Sells 50,956 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,956 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 123.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.28%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

