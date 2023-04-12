Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 185,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $227.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.16 and a 52-week high of $242.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $10.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.51 by $0.35. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 36.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.83%.

GPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $513,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $513,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 27,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $5,641,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,434,635.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,600 shares of company stock worth $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

