Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $9.49

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $9.25. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 3,650,613 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth about $69,000.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

