UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UFPT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of UFP Technologies from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UFPT stock opened at $128.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $66.68 and a one year high of $131.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.