Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Lowered by KeyCorp

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report released on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $9.24 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.74.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.00. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $141.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

