Foundry Partners LLC Takes Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $979.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 47.22%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. The firm covers the construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime industries. The company was founded by Millard E. Morris in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, LA.

