GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $22.40

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.40, but opened at $21.85. GameStop shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 256,395 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.
GameStop Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of -0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop
In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GameStop
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.
