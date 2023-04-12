Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Celanese Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.