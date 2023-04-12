Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By KeyCorp

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Celanese in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share.
Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Celanese Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Celanese stock opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $161.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.24 and a 200 day moving average of $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.30.
Celanese Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.
Insider Transactions at Celanese
In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Celanese by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Celanese
Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.
