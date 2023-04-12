Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

INSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

