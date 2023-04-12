Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 374% from the previous session’s volume of 211 shares.The stock last traded at $318.53 and had previously closed at $315.32.

Watsco Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.65 and its 200-day moving average is $283.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

