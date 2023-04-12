Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.78 Per Share

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued on Monday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $5.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.82. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.24 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

CNI stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.11%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

