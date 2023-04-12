Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.45. Freshworks shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 47,582 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRSH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,018.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 285,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $4,601,106.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $64,325.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $236,018.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,457,748 shares of company stock valued at $22,336,941 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks during the third quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter worth $59,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.