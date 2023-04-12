Foundry Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,075 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chatham Lodging Trust

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,682.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.04 million, a PE ratio of 208.04 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 560.11%.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

