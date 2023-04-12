Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,585 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 101.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 323.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,375,000 after purchasing an additional 662,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after purchasing an additional 525,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get SMART Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 2,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $45,937.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,375.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMART Global Trading Down 3.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $806.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.44.

About SMART Global

(Get Rating)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.