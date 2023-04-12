Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of KBR worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of KBR by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,771,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,527,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in KBR by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in KBR by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get KBR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Insider Activity at KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,959.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $56.26 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.