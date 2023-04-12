Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %
OXLC stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $832.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.27.
In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.
