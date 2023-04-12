Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

OXLC stock opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $832.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Mark Jeffrey Ashenfelter bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Lane Capital is an investment company that invests primarily in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.