The Gabelli Utility Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:GUT)

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 298,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 169,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

