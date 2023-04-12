Barclays Cuts Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $89.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CP. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 39.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 928.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

