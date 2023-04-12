TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.90

TP ICAP Group PLC (LON:TCAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from TP ICAP Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

LON TCAP opened at GBX 179.23 ($2.22) on Wednesday. TP ICAP Group has a one year low of GBX 100.85 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 210.20 ($2.60). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 179.19. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.08, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TP ICAP Group from GBX 210 ($2.60) to GBX 235 ($2.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

See Also

