Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

