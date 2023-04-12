Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Cut to $88.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRU. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $122.54. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.