Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $83.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SWK. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.42.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SWK opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $147.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79.

Insider Activity

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 83.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.