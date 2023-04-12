Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banpu Public (OTCMKTS:BNPJY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Banpu Public Stock Performance
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banpu Public (BNPJY)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for Banpu Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banpu Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.