PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

In related news, Director Brian Reid bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $67,089. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 23.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 11.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 31,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 71,787 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

(Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.