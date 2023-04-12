Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:ALFA)

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alfa Financial Software Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of LON:ALFA opened at GBX 137 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 155.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.14. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 118 ($1.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.84 ($2.33). The firm has a market cap of £405.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,743.75, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Alfa Financial Software

In other news, insider Andrew Page sold 16,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.67), for a total value of £21,600,000 ($26,749,226.01). Company insiders own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Services, Software, and Subscription segments.

