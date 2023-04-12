ITV plc (LON:ITV) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3.30 Per Share

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share by the broadcaster on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ITV stock opened at GBX 83.84 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. ITV has a 1-year low of GBX 53.97 ($0.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.62 ($1.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 746.55, a PEG ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £2,719.92 ($3,368.32). In other ITV news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £4,945.60 ($6,124.58). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £2,719.92 ($3,368.32). Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

ITV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 70 ($0.87) to GBX 80 ($0.99) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 98.67 ($1.22).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

