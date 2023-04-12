Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 28th

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

OIA opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.35.

Get Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.