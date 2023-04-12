Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHIT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 135,698 shares during the period.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

