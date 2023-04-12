Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 28th

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IHIT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $9.11.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
