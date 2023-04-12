Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse Stock Up 3.5 %

Bel Fuse stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $447.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.72. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.31. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bel Fuse will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bel Fuse

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 1,481.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 704.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

