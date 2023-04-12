ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 14,721,126 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)
- The Future For Boeing Looks Ripe For Takeoff
- Is ServiceNow Ready To Break Out Now?
- Tilray Brands Consolidates Hold: Profits Will Drive Shares Higher
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.