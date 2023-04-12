ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 14,721,126 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.