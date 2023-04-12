ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $27.43

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2023

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.43, but opened at $26.64. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 14,721,126 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.75.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.